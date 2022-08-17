XDNA (XDNA) Trading Up 279.9% This Week

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 279.9% against the US dollar. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. XDNA has a total market capitalization of $12,293.54 and $37.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

XDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

