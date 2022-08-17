XPEL, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPEL in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL to $90.00 in a report on Monday.

XPEL Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $86.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. XPEL has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 695,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at $194,471,147.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,022,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,528 shares of company stock worth $9,921,759. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

