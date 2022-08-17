XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $905,767.00

XYO (XYO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $109.24 million and approximately $905,767.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

