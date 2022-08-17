Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Cap of $829,208.39

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $829,208.39 and $652.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00313595 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00121578 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00089813 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003590 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,774,434 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.