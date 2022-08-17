YFFII Finance (YFFII) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82.00

YFFII Finance (YFFII) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $1.67 and approximately $82.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069136 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance (YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance.

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

According to CryptoCompare, "YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). "

