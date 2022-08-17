Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $304,752.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0896 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.