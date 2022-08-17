Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $172,250.94 and approximately $110,196.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00128521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066424 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

