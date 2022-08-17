YooShi (YOOSHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211,073.00

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, YooShi has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $53.92 million and approximately $211,073.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013440 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
