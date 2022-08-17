YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Reaches $0.0748 on Major Exchanges

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $99,094.62 and approximately $45,796.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013630 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance.

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

