Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

