Zano Achieves Market Cap of $6.05 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002287 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $4,617.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.05 or 0.99876491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00050401 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00230353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00138196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00254859 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00050127 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,329,504 coins and its circulating supply is 11,300,004 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

