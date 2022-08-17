Zcash (ZEC) One Day Volume Hits $95.53 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $95.53 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $73.62 or 0.00315068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00122498 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00080993 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003500 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,064,331 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
