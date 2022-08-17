ZClassic Trading Up 5.1% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $316,297.85 and approximately $25.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00319045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00085556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003590 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.