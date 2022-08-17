Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0146

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $944,320.72 and approximately $23,841.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

