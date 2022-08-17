Zero (ZER) Trading Up 24.8% This Week

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $140,373.83 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00316010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00122709 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00081337 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004809 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,781,653 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

