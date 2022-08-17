Zeusshield Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,318.56 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $139,318.56 and approximately $11,269.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068789 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.