Zeusshield Market Capitalization Tops $138,916.74 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $138,916.74 and $8,304.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. "

