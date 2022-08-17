Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) Raises Dividend to $1.57 Per Share

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 1.565 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zimplats’s previous final dividend of $1.07.
Zimplats Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Zimplats
Featured Stories
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Zimplats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimplats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.