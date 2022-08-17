Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 824,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,507,000 after purchasing an additional 282,579 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

ZTS stock opened at $171.79 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.