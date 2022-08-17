Zoracles (ZORA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,545.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $73.52 or 0.00308764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zoracles has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $401,627.63 and approximately $39,545.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zoracles alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.