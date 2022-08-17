Zoracles (ZORA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,545.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $73.52 or 0.00308764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zoracles has traded 76.5% higher against the dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $401,627.63 and approximately $39,545.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036912 BTC.
Zoracles Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zoracles
