Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.