Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.
About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.
