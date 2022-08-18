107,119 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.6 %

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

CIB stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7403 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

