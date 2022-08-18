10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $191.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,571,000 after purchasing an additional 187,833 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

