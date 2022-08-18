126,000 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.89. 3,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,312. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

