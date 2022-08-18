132,610 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 132,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.