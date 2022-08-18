15,660 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 10.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,233,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 152.7% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $474.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

