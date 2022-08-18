15,675 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 61,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,427,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,206,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Price Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.