164,000 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Purchased by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

