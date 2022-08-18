16,474 Shares in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Truadvice LLC owned 1.83% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPI. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $14,025,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $5,868,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $376,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

PPI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.98.

