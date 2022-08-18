18,142 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.81%.

ILPT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

