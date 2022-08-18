187,080 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 187,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

