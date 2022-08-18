187,080 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 187,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,233,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.