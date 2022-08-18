20,000 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 3.3 %
GFS stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $63.47. 11,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,340. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
