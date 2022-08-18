2,116 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of KD opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

