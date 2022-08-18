22,200 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TRP stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.