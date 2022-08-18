2,309 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

