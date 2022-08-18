23,491 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 1.4% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after acquiring an additional 308,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

