2,477 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RSP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.19. 20,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,242. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

