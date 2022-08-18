2,568 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,873,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Down 4.0 %

ESTC stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

