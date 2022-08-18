28,797 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

