3,075 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $15,414,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Crocs by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

