32,196 Shares in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.14% of The New America High Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 7.74%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

