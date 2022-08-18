3,307 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

EVRG opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

