341 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $148.74. 13,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,907 shares of company stock worth $31,820,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

