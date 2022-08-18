3D L Capital Management LLC Buys 3,252 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 51.71% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF Stock Performance

KALL opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

