3D L Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $55.07 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.