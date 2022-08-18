3D L Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

