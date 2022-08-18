3D L Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

