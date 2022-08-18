3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,665 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92.

