3D L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.34 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

