3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $230.39 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day moving average is $257.12.

